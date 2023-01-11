AE Wealth Management LLC Has $1.37 Million Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

AE Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $1,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 10.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 9.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 7.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 4.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 49.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.94, for a total value of $1,069,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at $3,529,221.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.81, for a total value of $141,333.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 178 shares in the company, valued at $71,878.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.94, for a total value of $1,069,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,529,221.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,350 shares of company stock worth $2,370,359. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Up 1.2 %

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:FDS opened at $409.28 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $428.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $422.28. The firm has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.28, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $345.92 and a 52-week high of $474.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 32.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $338.00 to $335.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. UBS Group upped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $399.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $493.00 to $477.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $434.43.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Featured Stories

