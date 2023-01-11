AE Wealth Management LLC Has $1.48 Million Stock Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,392 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TDY. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 26,564 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,679 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,502,000 after acquiring an additional 5,875 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 461.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 39,676 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $13,516,000 after acquiring an additional 32,609 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 389,426 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $184,054,000 after acquiring an additional 5,260 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 328.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 236,024 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $88,534,000 after acquiring an additional 180,884 shares during the period. 91.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TDY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $503.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $445.00 to $488.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teledyne Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $487.67.

Teledyne Technologies Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of TDY opened at $409.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $407.28 and its 200-day moving average is $386.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $325.00 and a 12 month high of $493.97.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.24. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 13.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 17.77 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Teledyne Technologies

In other Teledyne Technologies news, CFO Sue Main sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.03, for a total transaction of $3,780,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,527,760.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael T. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.49, for a total transaction of $1,677,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 56,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,522,062.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sue Main sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.03, for a total value of $3,780,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,527,760.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,505 shares of company stock valued at $8,156,036 over the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

