AE Wealth Management LLC Has $1.51 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

AE Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Courier Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 258.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 2,412 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 7,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,662,000. Finally, Spears Abacus Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 13,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,794,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $215.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $214.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.17. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $192.01 and a 52-week high of $262.96.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.