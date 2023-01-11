AE Wealth Management LLC Has $1.52 Million Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

AE Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,118 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VT. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 622.2% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 43.9% in the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock opened at $89.07 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $76.80 and a twelve month high of $107.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.46 and a 200-day moving average of $86.70.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

