AE Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,445 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EFAV. Friedenthal Financial raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 84,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Forte Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Forte Asset Management LLC now owns 13,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 4,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 169,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,818,000 after purchasing an additional 5,254 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period.

Shares of EFAV opened at $65.02 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.11. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.68 and a fifty-two week high of $76.51.

