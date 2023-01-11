AE Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

AE Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 804 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in Hubbell during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 10,466.7% during the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 30.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 137.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO William R. Sperry sold 18,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.69, for a total transaction of $4,524,867.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,292 shares in the company, valued at $11,095,729.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on HUBB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Hubbell from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hubbell from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Mizuho increased their price target on Hubbell from $220.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research cut Hubbell from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Hubbell from $215.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hubbell has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.67.

HUBB stock opened at $234.75 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $243.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.06. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52-week low of $170.21 and a 52-week high of $263.30.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 11.57%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is a boost from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.58%.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

