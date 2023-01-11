AE Wealth Management LLC Makes New $1.22 Million Investment in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,224,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,172,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,254,651,000 after purchasing an additional 133,344 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,964,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $457,524,000 after purchasing an additional 217,183 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,412,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $492,949,000 after purchasing an additional 248,538 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 88.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,342,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $207,133,000 after purchasing an additional 630,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP increased its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 850,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,181,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

EGP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on EastGroup Properties from $195.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Robert W. Baird raised EastGroup Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on EastGroup Properties from $248.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, KeyCorp raised EastGroup Properties from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EastGroup Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.70.

NYSE EGP opened at $150.43 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.66. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $137.47 and a one year high of $217.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.24%.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

