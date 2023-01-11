AE Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,430,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric during the second quarter worth $37,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric during the first quarter worth $38,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 3,382.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric during the second quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 78.1% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Electric alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.75.

Franklin Electric Price Performance

Franklin Electric stock opened at $82.67 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 0.98. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.27 and a 12-month high of $96.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.02). Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $551.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Franklin Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 2nd. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total transaction of $84,910.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,165.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Electric

(Get Rating)

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FELE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.