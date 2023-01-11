AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,445 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,010 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,683,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,044,000 after purchasing an additional 229,596 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Essential Utilities by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,218,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,886,000 after buying an additional 449,065 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 16.6% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 4,863,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,720,000 after buying an additional 692,260 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 4.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,269,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,904,000 after buying an additional 141,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 2.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,699,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,765,000 after acquiring an additional 73,693 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WTRG. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Essential Utilities to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group increased their price target on Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com raised Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Essential Utilities to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Essential Utilities currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.86.

In other news, Director Ellen T. Ruff sold 8,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.96, for a total value of $410,537.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,972 shares in the company, valued at $1,293,577.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Essential Utilities stock opened at $48.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.95. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a one year low of $38.50 and a one year high of $52.62.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 22.04% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $434.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $0.287 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.97%.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

