AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,021 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 78.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,594 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,021 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 1.2% in the second quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 2,694 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 6.3% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 561 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 1.6% in the second quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 3.2% in the second quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 4.4% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 875 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LULU. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $383.00 to $431.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $535.00 to $542.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $410.22.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Up 3.6 %

LULU stock opened at $309.48 on Wednesday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $251.51 and a twelve month high of $410.70. The stock has a market cap of $39.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.01, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $338.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $318.04.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The apparel retailer reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.04. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 41.13% and a net margin of 15.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.