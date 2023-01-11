AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 21,405 Shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 169,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,405 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ladder Capital were worth $1,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LADR. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Ladder Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Ladder Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ladder Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Ladder Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LADR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ladder Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 price target on shares of Ladder Capital in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ladder Capital in a report on Monday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ladder Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Ladder Capital Price Performance

Ladder Capital Announces Dividend

LADR stock opened at $10.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 88.12 and a current ratio of 88.12. Ladder Capital Corp has a 52 week low of $8.67 and a 52 week high of $12.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.62 and its 200 day moving average is $10.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.55%.

Ladder Capital Company Profile

The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

Featured Articles

