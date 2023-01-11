AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,840 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 34,731 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,840 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 13.9% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 24,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 3,028 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1,017.0% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 72.0% during the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the third quarter valued at approximately $531,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $58.93 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a PE ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 2.42. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 1-year low of $31.09 and a 1-year high of $90.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 41.73% and a negative return on equity of 72.62%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post -7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 522,289 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total transaction of $31,979,755.47. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,962,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,344,770,549.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,007,968 shares of company stock worth $60,959,468. 9.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RCL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $135.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.08.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.

