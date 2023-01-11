AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 3,358 Shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,358 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Clearway Energy were worth $1,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Clearway Energy during the second quarter worth about $406,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Clearway Energy during the second quarter worth about $512,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Clearway Energy by 3.1% during the first quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,529,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,853,000 after acquiring an additional 46,600 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. raised its stake in Clearway Energy by 7.6% during the second quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 50,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 3,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Clearway Energy by 1.9% during the first quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 857,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,292,000 after acquiring an additional 15,708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Clearway Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CWEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Clearway Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. CIBC raised Clearway Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Clearway Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

Insider Activity at Clearway Energy

Clearway Energy Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Christopher S. Sotos sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total value of $1,056,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,704 shares in the company, valued at $9,395,981.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CWEN stock opened at $33.64 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.12. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $29.61 and a one year high of $41.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.15. Clearway Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 45.32%. The business had revenue of $340.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.35 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Clearway Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.367 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This is a boost from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.50%.

About Clearway Energy

(Get Rating)

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. It has approximately 5,000 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities. The company was formerly known as NRG Yield, Inc and changed its name to Clearway Energy, Inc in August 2018.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Clearway Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearway Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.