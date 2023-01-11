AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 9,745 Shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 51,329 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,745 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF were worth $1,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GWX. Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 31.0% during the second quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 934,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,041,000 after purchasing an additional 221,429 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $5,379,000. TIAA FSB lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 83.3% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 328,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,568,000 after purchasing an additional 149,336 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 403.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 168,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,917,000 after purchasing an additional 134,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 22.5% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 519,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,028,000 after purchasing an additional 95,521 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Price Performance

GWX opened at $30.27 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.08 and a fifty-two week high of $37.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.33 and its 200 day moving average is $28.88.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.