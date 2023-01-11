AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,603 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

AE Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,603 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 50,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock opened at $58.85 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.77. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $44.99 and a 12 month high of $69.26.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

