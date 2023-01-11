AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 185,911 Shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

AE Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) by 82.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185,911 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $1,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Leggett & Platt by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 54,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 4,850 shares in the last quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Leggett & Platt by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 44,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the 3rd quarter worth about $339,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Leggett & Platt by 163.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Leggett & Platt by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 43,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after buying an additional 10,304 shares in the last quarter. 69.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on LEG shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Leggett & Platt from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Leggett & Platt from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.25.

Leggett & Platt Stock Up 1.1 %

Leggett & Platt stock opened at $34.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.92 and its 200-day moving average is $35.70. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $30.28 and a fifty-two week high of $42.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 22.32%. Leggett & Platt’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Leggett & Platt Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.42%.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

See Also

