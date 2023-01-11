AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,386 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

AE Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,906 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 2,386 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LVS. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Worm Capital LLC bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 1,308.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,170 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,945 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.75% of the company’s stock.

LVS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. CICC Research assumed coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a report on Thursday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $43.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.42.

NYSE LVS opened at $53.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a twelve month low of $28.88 and a twelve month high of $53.91. The company has a market cap of $41.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.84 and its 200 day moving average is $40.23.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The casino operator reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.07). Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 46.94% and a negative return on equity of 25.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.45) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

