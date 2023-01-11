AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 807,261 Shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL)

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL – Get Rating) by 90.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 807,261 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cambria Tail Risk ETF were worth $1,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goodman Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 164.4% in the second quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,834,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,985,000 after acquiring an additional 3,006,108 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 156.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,995,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217,981 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 131.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 673,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,845,000 after acquiring an additional 382,949 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in Cambria Tail Risk ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,835,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Cambria Tail Risk ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,103,000.

Cambria Tail Risk ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF stock opened at $15.21 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.45 and a 200 day moving average of $16.16.

