AE Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

AE Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,168 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $1,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AOR. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 6,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the first quarter valued at $341,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 84.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,104,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,026,000 after purchasing an additional 505,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 82.5% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 18,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 8,409 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AOR stock opened at $48.65 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.78. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 12-month low of $43.57 and a 12-month high of $56.96.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

