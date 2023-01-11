AE Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

AE Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 27.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,824 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 189.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

JNK stock opened at $92.72 on Wednesday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.28 and a fifty-two week high of $108.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.73.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

