Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Holdings Increased by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,946.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 330,612 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 314,460 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.5% of Trust Co. of Vermont’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $31,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $115,000. American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 52 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $211,000. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $28,904.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,156,176. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $28,904.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,156,176. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $4,149,665.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and have sold 190,744 shares valued at $8,564,640. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Cowen dropped their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 target price on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Alphabet from $143.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $128.00 target price on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.43.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $89.24 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.45 and a 12-month high of $152.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The firm had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

