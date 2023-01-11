Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Acquired by Great Diamond Partners LLC

Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,924.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,338 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,432 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,872.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 18,292,839 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,758,856,000 after acquiring an additional 17,365,189 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1,899.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,677,522 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $654,531,000 after buying an additional 6,343,615 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,012,010 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,776,073,000 after buying an additional 252,657 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Alphabet by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,143,633 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,780,439,000 after buying an additional 62,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1,858.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,215,430 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $213,014,000 after buying an additional 2,102,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price target on Alphabet in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Alphabet from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Societe Generale cut their price objective on Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.43.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,522,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,878,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and have sold 190,744 shares valued at $8,564,640. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $89.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.45 and a one year high of $152.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.24. The company has a market cap of $1.16 trillion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.67 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

