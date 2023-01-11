Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Holdings Increased by Alphastar Capital Management LLC

Alphastar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,965.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,638 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,397 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $55,305,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,240 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,997,000 after buying an additional 49,628 shares during the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 2.2% in the second quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 5,924 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,910,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 62.3% during the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 33,282 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $72,531,000 after purchasing an additional 12,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 6,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 6,137 shares during the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $88.42 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.34 and a 1-year high of $151.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 trillion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.65.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $57.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.36 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Alphabet from $160.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on Alphabet to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $156.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, New Street Research started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $28,904.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,156,176. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $28,904.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,156,176. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,522,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,878,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and have sold 190,744 shares valued at $8,564,640. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

