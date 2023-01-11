Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Major Shareholder Sells $726,750.00 in Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) major shareholder Jrs Investments Llc sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.45, for a total transaction of $726,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Altair Engineering Stock Up 1.5 %

ALTR stock opened at $48.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 34.52 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.17 and a 12 month high of $69.64.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The software reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $119.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.47 million. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 10.30% and a negative return on equity of 0.13%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ALTR shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Altair Engineering from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Altair Engineering from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.80.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Altair Engineering by 750.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 553 shares of the software’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Altair Engineering by 182.3% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 573 shares of the software’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Altair Engineering during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Altair Engineering during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Altair Engineering by 15.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the software’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 61.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes solvers and optimization technology products, high-performance computing software applications and hardware products, modeling and visualization tools, data analytics and analysis products, and Internet of Things platform and analytics tools, as well as support and the complementary software products.

