Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Lake Street Financial LLC

Lake Street Financial LLC reduced its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,227 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 5,336 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 2.0% of Lake Street Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its position in Amazon.com by 1,993.8% in the second quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 70,644 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,503,000 after acquiring an additional 67,270 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 2.1% in the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,017,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 2,027.5% in the second quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 160,326 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $17,028,000 after purchasing an additional 152,790 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.0% in the third quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 1,526,940 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $172,544,000 after purchasing an additional 15,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ervin Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Ervin Investment Management LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares in the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on AMZN. New Street Research assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on Amazon.com from $164.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.12.

Insider Activity

Amazon.com Trading Up 2.9 %

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.20, for a total value of $58,344.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 113,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,750,408. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.20, for a total transaction of $58,344.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 113,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,750,408. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 15,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $1,432,560.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,606,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,948 shares of company stock worth $5,135,922. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $89.87 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $170.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.07 and its 200-day moving average is $111.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $916.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.49, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.22.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.