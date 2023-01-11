Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Holdings Lifted by Forte Capital LLC ADV

Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 157,383 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 3.2% of Forte Capital LLC ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $17,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,993.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 70,644 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,503,000 after buying an additional 67,270 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,017,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2,027.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 160,326 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $17,028,000 after buying an additional 152,790 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 1,526,940 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $172,544,000 after buying an additional 15,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ervin Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ervin Investment Management LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 2,793 shares during the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $329,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $11,259,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.20, for a total transaction of $58,344.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,640 shares in the company, valued at $12,750,408. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $329,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $11,259,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,948 shares of company stock worth $5,135,922. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $89.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $916.82 billion, a PE ratio of 82.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.22. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $170.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.03.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.12.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Articles

