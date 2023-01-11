Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Holdings Raised by Howard Capital Management Group LLC

Howard Capital Management Group LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 343,560 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 470 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 4.9% of Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $38,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Planning LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.5% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 3.4% in the first quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the first quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 6.3% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. 57.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Trading Up 2.9 %

Amazon.com stock opened at $89.87 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.03. The company has a market cap of $916.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.22. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $170.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $329,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,259,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 15,787 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total transaction of $1,627,639.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,844,078.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $329,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $11,259,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,948 shares of company stock valued at $5,135,922 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMZN. UBS Group dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $165.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Erste Group Bank lowered Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $164.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.12.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

