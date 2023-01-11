Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 31,128 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $1,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AEE. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ameren in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Ameren in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Ameren by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ameren in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Ameren in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on AEE. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ameren from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Ameren from $111.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ameren in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Ameren from $99.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Ameren from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.10.

Insider Transactions at Ameren

Ameren Price Performance

In other news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total transaction of $4,516,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 217,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,680,095.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Ameren stock opened at $89.12 on Wednesday. Ameren Co. has a 12-month low of $73.28 and a 12-month high of $99.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameren Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Ameren’s payout ratio is currently 59.15%.

Ameren Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Read More

