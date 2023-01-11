AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 134,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,766 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in AptarGroup were worth $12,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the second quarter worth approximately $432,000. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the second quarter worth approximately $1,280,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of AptarGroup by 3.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 215,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,269,000 after acquiring an additional 6,747 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the second quarter worth approximately $962,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the second quarter worth approximately $413,000. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ATR has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $109.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $123.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.83.

AptarGroup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ATR opened at $113.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.04, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.62. AptarGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $90.23 and a one year high of $123.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $106.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.56.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $836.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $838.49 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AptarGroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 25th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is currently 42.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Matthew L. Trerotola purchased 3,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $94.48 per share, with a total value of $299,501.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,633.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup Profile

(Get Rating)

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

Featured Stories

