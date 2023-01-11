Arden Trust Co Trims Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Arden Trust Co decreased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,318 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 973 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 2.4% of Arden Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $9,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Newfound Research LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 25.4% during the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Darrow Company Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft during the second quarter valued at $82,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 406 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MSFT. Jefferies Financial Group set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Fundamental Research cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $293.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

Microsoft Trading Up 0.8 %

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $228.85 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $240.22 and a 200-day moving average of $251.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $213.43 and a 12-month high of $323.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.66, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.94.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.06. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.10%. The company had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.31%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Articles

