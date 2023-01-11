Avestar Capital LLC Cuts Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Avestar Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 32.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,796 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Homestead Advisers Corp raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 1,165,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,217,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.7% in the second quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,287,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 621,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,038,000 after buying an additional 12,411 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.5% in the second quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 106,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,035,000 after buying an additional 8,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.1% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. 67.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

JPM opened at $138.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $406.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.39. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.28 and a fifty-two week high of $169.81.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $32.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.88 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 26.85%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 33.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JPM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. UBS Group set a $124.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.39.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total transaction of $3,880,031.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 533,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,797,447.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total transaction of $3,880,031.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 533,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,797,447.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 5,139 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $642,477.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,006,335.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,964 shares of company stock valued at $4,936,426. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Further Reading

