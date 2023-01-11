BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its position in shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,523 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $1,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Infini Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BankUnited by 73.8% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the second quarter valued at about $128,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of BankUnited by 347.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the second quarter valued at about $200,000.

Get BankUnited alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director A. Gail Prudenti sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.26, for a total transaction of $167,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,729 shares in the company, valued at $362,502.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BankUnited Stock Up 1.4 %

BKU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered BankUnited from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on BankUnited from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Compass Point lowered their price objective on BankUnited to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on BankUnited in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.29.

BKU stock opened at $34.43 on Wednesday. BankUnited, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.44 and a twelve month high of $46.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.20.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.11. BankUnited had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $258.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BankUnited Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.15%.

BankUnited Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.