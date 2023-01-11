Barber Financial Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Barber Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,802 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 78.0% during the second quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 333.3% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 69.6% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at about $84,000. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total transaction of $2,654,667.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,431,835.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Johnson & Johnson news, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total transaction of $2,654,667.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,431,835.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total transaction of $3,761,128.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 114,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,864,202. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 300,750 shares of company stock valued at $52,311,677. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $175.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $155.72 and a one year high of $186.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $176.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $457.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.56.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 35.37%. The company had revenue of $23.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on JNJ. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.42.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.