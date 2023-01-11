Barclays Raises Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target to $290.00

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $224.00 to $290.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
EL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $377.00 to $275.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $298.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $260.00 to $215.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $255.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $230.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $266.87.
Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance
NYSE:EL opened at $262.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $233.86 and its 200-day moving average is $241.01. Estée Lauder Companies has a 52-week low of $186.47 and a 52-week high of $349.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $93.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.81, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.95.
Estée Lauder Companies Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This is an increase from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.07%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Estée Lauder Companies
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 280.0% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth $31,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 55.74% of the company’s stock.
Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile
The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.
