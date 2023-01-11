Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,171 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 9,215 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $1,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GOLD. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Barrick Gold by 86.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,457,214 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $308,815,000 after purchasing an additional 8,102,178 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Barrick Gold by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 72,051,877 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,767,341,000 after purchasing an additional 7,901,325 shares in the last quarter. Snider Financial Group acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Barrick Gold by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,824,320 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $437,387,000 after purchasing an additional 5,164,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in Barrick Gold by 79.7% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 8,975,948 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $220,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,982,285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Barrick Gold Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE GOLD opened at $19.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $34.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.28. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12-month low of $13.01 and a 12-month high of $26.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.07.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 16.39%. Equities research analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is currently 37.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GOLD. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Barclays reduced their target price on Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. Raymond James reduced their target price on Barrick Gold from $24.50 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.90 target price (down previously from $23.42) on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.49.

About Barrick Gold

(Get Rating)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX).

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.