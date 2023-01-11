Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 211 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,762 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Newfound Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% in the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter worth $104,000. Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter worth $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Microsoft Trading Up 0.8 %

MSFT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.09.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $228.85 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $240.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $251.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $213.43 and a 12 month high of $323.41.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.06. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.10%. The company had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.31%.

About Microsoft

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.