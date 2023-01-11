Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 194.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,890 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 164.3% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 37 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 916.7% in the second quarter. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 48.8% during the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 142.9% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 68 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total transaction of $233,627.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,442,600.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total transaction of $233,627.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,442,600.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 9,650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.58, for a total transaction of $2,012,797,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 455,467,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,001,396,966.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,172,833 shares of company stock worth $4,492,567,309. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of TSLA opened at $118.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $375.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.72, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.46. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $384.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $162.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.77.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSLA has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Tesla from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $330.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $348.00 to $299.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Tesla from $280.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Tesla from $304.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.20.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.