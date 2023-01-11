Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Price Target Raised to $60.00 at Morgan Stanley

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Berry Global Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Berry Global Group to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on Berry Global Group from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Truist Financial lowered Berry Global Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Berry Global Group from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $68.50.

Berry Global Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Berry Global Group stock opened at $61.49 on Tuesday. Berry Global Group has a twelve month low of $44.52 and a twelve month high of $74.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

Berry Global Group Announces Dividend

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 30.32% and a net margin of 5.28%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Berry Global Group will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.24%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Berry Global Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter valued at $247,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Coombe Bender & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 13.1% during the third quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 2.7% during the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 129,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,598,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 3.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

