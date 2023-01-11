BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Guggenheim raised their price target on the stock from $120.00 to $125.00. The stock traded as high as $110.11 and last traded at $107.53, with a volume of 10074 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $108.71.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BMRN. TheStreet upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical to $104.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BioMarin Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.44.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total transaction of $258,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,538,498.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.89, for a total value of $106,890.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 320,424 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $34,250,121.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,880 shares of company stock worth $2,542,028 in the last quarter. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 188.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 395.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,014.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 309.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 265.24 and a beta of 0.36.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $505.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.03 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

