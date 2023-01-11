BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Guggenheim raised their price target on the stock from $120.00 to $125.00. The company traded as high as $110.11 and last traded at $107.53, with a volume of 10074 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $108.71.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $140.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical to $104.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $92.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.44.

Insider Transactions at BioMarin Pharmaceutical

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CFO Brian Mueller sold 7,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.50, for a total value of $731,604.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,899,457. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, Director Mark J. Alles purchased 3,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $86.75 per share, with a total value of $314,468.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,008.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Mueller sold 7,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.50, for a total transaction of $731,604.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,899,457. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,880 shares of company stock valued at $2,542,028. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.2% in the second quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 5,213 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.2% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,473 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.3% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 19.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.04. The stock has a market cap of $20.66 billion, a PE ratio of 265.24 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $505.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

