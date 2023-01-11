Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Upgraded by Morgan Stanley to Overweight

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $35.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $37.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group started coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Bloom Energy from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Bloom Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Bloom Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bloom Energy currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $29.93.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

Bloom Energy Price Performance

BE opened at $22.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.90. Bloom Energy has a 1 year low of $11.47 and a 1 year high of $31.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of -13.66 and a beta of 2.84.

Insider Activity at Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy ( NYSE:BE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $292.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.53 million. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 80,741.48%. Research analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bloom Energy news, EVP Guillermo Brooks sold 1,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total value of $25,583.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,053.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 7,424 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total transaction of $159,244.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 474,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,178,325.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Guillermo Brooks sold 1,398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total value of $25,583.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,053.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,101 shares of company stock valued at $649,230. 2.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bloom Energy

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $1,439,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in Bloom Energy by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 51,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 19,836 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its stake in Bloom Energy by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 29,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 11,634 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Bloom Energy by 452.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 64,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 52,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bloom Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $132,000. 79.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.