Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Has $25.46 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,212 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,049 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 4.3% of Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $25,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in Apple by 42.8% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 299,829 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $40,993,000 after purchasing an additional 89,865 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Apple by 8.3% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,619 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $13,029,000 after purchasing an additional 5,703 shares during the period. Emerald Advisors LLC increased its stake in Apple by 2.4% in the second quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 19,905 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Apple by 35.7% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 25,608 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,501,000 after purchasing an additional 6,735 shares during the period. Finally, Callan Capital LLC increased its stake in Apple by 1.6% in the second quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 85,226 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the period. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas lowered Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Apple from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $190.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.25.

Insider Activity

Apple Stock Up 0.4 %

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total value of $27,493,829.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at $17,259,454.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $3,004,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,505 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,685,423.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 204,552 shares of company stock worth $31,645,123 over the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $130.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $139.75 and a 200 day moving average of $148.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.24. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.17 and a twelve month high of $179.61.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.77 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.06%.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

