Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Stake Increased by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $1,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 9.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the first quarter valued at $961,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 14.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the first quarter valued at $421,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 17.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Camden Property Trust Stock Performance

CPT stock opened at $113.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.74. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $107.90 and a fifty-two week high of $175.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Camden Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 49.54%.

In related news, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 10,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total value of $1,158,570.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,729,844.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Camden Property Trust news, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 10,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total value of $1,158,570.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,667 shares in the company, valued at $7,729,844.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 1,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total transaction of $149,943.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,110 shares in the company, valued at $3,164,342.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,452,378 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on CPT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $158.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $169.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $175.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $153.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.69.

Camden Property Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.