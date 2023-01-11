Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Acquired by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 51.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,372 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,892 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CAH. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 6,455.0% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,513,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490,404 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the second quarter worth about $27,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 100.0% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 102.8% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

NYSE:CAH opened at $78.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.60. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.09 and a 1-year high of $81.57.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $49.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.88 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 252.82%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.4957 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 32.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cardinal Health

In other Cardinal Health news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 19,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.87, for a total value of $1,545,063.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,459,718.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.82.

Cardinal Health Profile

(Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

See Also

