Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Price Target Raised to $7.00 at Morgan Stanley

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Carnival Co. & to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.68.

Shares of NYSE:CCL opened at $9.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Carnival Co. & has a one year low of $6.11 and a one year high of $23.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 2.14.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCL. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. 49.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

