Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Shares Bought by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 765,510 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,655 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $5,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 203.5% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,818 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 224.2% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 6,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. 49.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CCL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.68.

Carnival Co. & Trading Up 2.2 %

Carnival Co. & Profile

Shares of NYSE CCL opened at $9.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.15. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52 week low of $6.11 and a 52 week high of $23.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

