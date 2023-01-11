Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 132,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,176 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $4,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 6.3% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 119,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,234,000 after purchasing an additional 7,039 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 3.4% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 7.7% in the third quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 7,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 8.1% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 8,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 71.5% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 128,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,583,000 after acquiring an additional 53,722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Carrier Global

In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 102,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total transaction of $4,468,190.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Carrier Global Stock Up 1.1 %

CARR opened at $44.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $36.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.62. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $33.10 and a 1 year high of $53.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.99.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 17.55%. The business had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on CARR. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Carrier Global to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Carrier Global from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. TheStreet raised Carrier Global from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Carrier Global from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.46.

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.