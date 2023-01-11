Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Price Target Raised to $228.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $218.00 to $228.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

CAT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $236.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $236.63.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $250.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $234.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.11. Caterpillar has a 52 week low of $160.60 and a 52 week high of $250.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.76. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The company had revenue of $14.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.34 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar will post 13.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.86%.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In related news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total value of $447,035.52. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,056,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Caterpillar news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total transaction of $447,035.52. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,665 shares in the company, valued at $2,056,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 23,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total transaction of $5,700,203.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,066,404.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,915 shares of company stock worth $13,452,445. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Caterpillar

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.4% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 13,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.5% during the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.9% during the third quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 5,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.2% during the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.6% during the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

Featured Articles

