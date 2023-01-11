Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,095 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,465 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $13,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Seaport Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 1.7% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lifted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 4.0% during the second quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 4,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 9.1% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 6.7% during the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Chesapeake Energy Stock Down 0.9 %

CHK opened at $88.37 on Wednesday. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $61.45 and a 1-year high of $107.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $97.59 and a 200-day moving average of $97.72.

Chesapeake Energy Increases Dividend

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.48 by $0.58. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 37.97% and a net margin of 26.07%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 16.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $3.16 dividend. This is a boost from Chesapeake Energy’s previous None dividend of $2.32. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on CHK shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chesapeake Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.73.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.