Choreo LLC Sells 1,049 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Choreo LLC reduced its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,419 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,049 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com stock opened at $89.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $90.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.94. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $170.83. The stock has a market cap of $916.82 billion, a PE ratio of 82.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.22.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Tigress Financial cut their target price on Amazon.com from $232.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Amazon.com from $159.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.12.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $329,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $11,259,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.20, for a total value of $58,344.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,750,408. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $329,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $11,259,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,948 shares of company stock worth $5,135,922. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

